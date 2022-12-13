Saints sign David Johnson to active roster, waive Josh Andrews

The Saints signed veteran running back David Johnson to their active roster. They waived veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews in a corresponding move.

The Saints needed a replacement at running back with Mark Ingram reportedly out for the season with an MCL tear.

The team signed Johnson to the practice squad after Ingram injured his knee in Week 7. Johnson has appeared in one game with the Saints, playing 10 offensive snaps and recording 7 yards from scrimmage in a win against the Rams.

He rushed for 228 yards in 13 games with the Texans last season.

Andrews was on the active roster as a fill-in for center Erik McCoy, who is eligible to come off injured reserve. Andrews started three games for the Saints but did not play in the team’s last game.

