Saints sign Chris Harris to active roster

The Saints signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to the active roster Saturday, the team announced. He was out of elevations from the practice squad, prompting the move.

They signed Harris to the practice squad Oct. 4.

He has 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in three games, seeing action on 124 defensive snaps.

Marshon Lattimore (abdominal) is out this week, and Paulson Adebo (knee) is questionable.

The Saints released receiver Keith Kirkwood in a corresponding move. Kirkwood was released last Saturday, too, and re-signed him Tuesday.

The Saints will have Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Rashid Shaheed and Kevin White at receiver for Sunday’s game. They elevated White from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

He has played two games, catching one pass for 64 yards.

White has seen action on 33 offensive snaps and 14 on special teams.

