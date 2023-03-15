Saints to sign Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders

The Kansas City Chiefs are losing another free agent and this time it’s a member of the 2019 NFL draft class.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are set to sign Chiefs free agent DT Khalen Saunders. A St. Louis, Missouri native, Saunders was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Western Illinois University after he turned heads at the Senior Bowl.

Saunders has spent the past four seasons in Kansas City as a key rotational piece on the defensive line. In 2022, he became a leader and favorite of Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen. He also set career-high marks in tackles (48), sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (3).

A (literally) big addition for the #Saints: DT Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with New Orleans, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Saunders is coming off his best season with the Super Bowl champion #Chiefs, recording 3.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/8luPhWCLkO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Developing…

More Free Agency!

