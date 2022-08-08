Saints sign Chase Hansen, Jordan Brown

The Saints are adding a pair of players to their roster to kick off the week.

Multiple reporters at Monday’s practice have noted that linebacker Chase Hansen is on the field and wearing No. 40. They’ve also spotted defensive back Jordan Brown, whose agent announced his signing earlier in the day.

Hansen rejoins the team after Kiko Alonso opted to retire this weekend. He has one tackle in five games for the team over the last two seasons. He spent time with the Falcons earlier this year.

Brown was a Bengals seventh-round pick in 2019. He’s spent time with the Jaguars, Raiders and Commanders as well, but has never appeared in a game.

