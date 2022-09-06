Saints sign Chase Hansen to active roster, Jake Luton to their practice squad

The Saints signed linebacker Chase Hansen to the 53-player roster Tuesday.

Hansen, 29, did not make the roster last week out of the preseason, but the Saints re-signed him to the practice squad before his promotion this week. He spent most of the past two seasons on New Orleans’ practice squad.

Hansen was with the Falcons earlier this year before rejoining the Saints on Aug. 8 after Kiko Alonso retired. Hansen has one tackle in five games for the team the past two seasons.

Quarterback Jake Luton will take Hansen’s spot on the practice squad.

The Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round choice in 2020, and his only NFL regular-season experience came as a rookie when he started three games. He threw two touchdown passes and six interceptions.

He also has spent time with the Seahawks and Dolphins.

