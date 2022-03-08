Saints re-sign backup offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge

Here’s a good move: the New Orleans Saints brought back Ethan Greenidge for the 2022 season, as first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. Greenidge, who will be 25 when the season starts, has been a backup left tackle for the Saints the last few years and began taking snaps at right guard during the 2021 preseason until he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Now healthy, Greenidge is likely returning on a minimum salary (valued at about $965,000) rather than on a restricted free agent tender. Having some experienced depth is never a bad thing. Look for Greenidge and second-year draft pick Landon Young (who is also recovering from a season-ending injury) to compete for snaps behind the starter, whoever that may be — the Saints could re-sign Terron Armstead, keep James Hurst at left tackle, or flip All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk back to the left side, where he lined up in college. They’ve got options.

What’s interesting, though, is that the Saints are now shifting their attention to their restricted free agents. Retaining Greenidge at what should come in at near-minimum salary makes sense. New Orleans also chose not to tender another restricted free agent, tight end Garrett Griffin, and he could come back at a similar pay rate. Other Saints players in this category include wide receivers Deonte Harty and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, and defensive end Carl Granderson. If not tendered, they will become unrestricted free agents.

