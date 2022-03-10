Saints re-sign backup defensive linemen Carl Granderson, Jalen Dalton

Here are a couple of good moves: ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the New Orleans Saints re-signed a couple of important backups along the defensive line, retaining edge rusher Carl Granderson and interior lineman Jalen Dalton. That’s going to be key for keeping the defensive line a strength of the team moving into 2022, and it’s presenting an opportunity for them to do well as free agents in 2023 after playing on one-year deals. Both contracts should clock in at around $895,000 in value.

Dalton, 24, has had two terrific training camps with New Orleans but suffered a season-ending biceps injury in subsequent seasons. He’s done a great job of bullying his teammates on the other side of the ball and flashed during the 2021 preseason prior to his injury. Hopefully he enjoys better health this summer and can make some noise in the Saints’ interior line rotation behind David Onyemata. Other players on the depth chart include Malcolm Roach, Albert Huggins, and Braxton Hoyett. Shy Tuttle and Christian Ringo are free agents.

And Granderson, 25, has been an effective backup to Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport with 8 sacks and 16 quarterback hits over the last two seasons. He’s developed well as a complimentary pass rusher for New Orleans to throw at winded offensive linemen late in games. With Tanoh Kpassagnon returning on a restructured deal and 2021 first round pick Payton Turner looking to make a splash after an injury-plagued rookie year, Granderson needs to take another step and separate from the pack.

