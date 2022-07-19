Saints sign Alontae Taylor to wrap up draft class

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Saints wrapped up their draft class signings just in time for rookies to report to training camp.

Second-round choice Alontae Taylor signed his contract Tuesday, via a photo tweeted by Nick Underhill of neworleans.football. The Saints previously signed first-round selections Chris Olave and Trevor Penning, fifth-rounder D'Marco Jackson and sixth-rounder Jordan Jackson.

Taylor entered the day as one of 10 unsigned second-round picks in the league.

The Saints drafted the cornerback with the 49th overall selection. He joins a roster that includes Bradley Roby, Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams and Paulson Adebo, among others, at the position.

Taylor originally was a receiver who converted to defensive back while at the University of Tennessee. He totaled 162 tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups in his four-year career in Knoxville.

Saints sign Alontae Taylor to wrap up draft class originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

