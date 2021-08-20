The Saints worked out three kickers on Thursday and signed one of them on Friday.

Aldrick Rosas is the new addition to the roster in New Orleans. Wil Lutz is out after core muscle surgery and the team waived Brett Maher after an injury this week, so they needed someone to handle the kicking duties.

Rosas was 8-of-11 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points in six games with the Jaguars last season. He spent the previous three years as the Giants’ kicker.

Tight end Josh Pederson was waived in a corresponding move. Pederson, who is the son of former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent and opened camp with the NFC West club.

In addition to those moves, Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team is working out veteran safeties Jeff Heath and Andrew Sendejo. Sendejo recently worked out for the 49ers while Heath was released by the Raiders in May.

Saints sign Aldrick Rosas, cut Josh Pederson, work out veteran safeties originally appeared on Pro Football Talk