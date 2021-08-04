Saints sign Adonis Alexander

The Saints have been busy when it comes to adding cornerbacks to the roster this week.

Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell agreed to deals with the team on Monday and another corner came onboard Wednesday. Agent Andy Ross announced that his client Adonis Alexander has signed with New Orleans.

Alexander was picked in the sixth round of the 2018 supplemental draft by Washington and made four tackles in nine games during his rookie season. He opened the 2019 season on their practice squad and then moved on to the Rams’ practice squad.

The Rams cut Alexander last September and he was out of the league all season before spending a brief stretch on the 49ers’ practice squad this year.

