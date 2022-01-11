Saints sign 8 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts
The New Orleans Saints reported 8 reserve/future contracts with practice squad players on Monday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, including 2021 draft pick Kawaan Baker. This means they’ll all count towards the 90-man offseason roster limit at a minimum salary, helping the team to reload for 2022.
Here’s what you need to know about each returning player, and who hasn’t been re-upped yet:
WR Kawaan Baker
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Baker, 23, was drafted in the seventh round out of South Alabama in 2021 and spent the season on the New Orleans practice squad. He was elevated for two of their final regular season games with the Dolphins and Panthers, totaling 27 snaps on special teams. He’ll have an opportunity to push for a roster spot again in 2022.
LB Sharif Finch
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
Finch, 26, was one of many players called up as a COVID-19 replacement in Week 16’s disastrous game with Miami. But the coaches must’ve liked what they saw there and in practice — he saw 19 snaps on defense but only 5 reps on special teams, where he’s spent most of his time in the NFL.
OT Jerald Hawkins
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Hawkins, 28, didn’t get into a game with the Saints this year after being signed in early December. He’s bounced around the league a lot with stops in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Houston, and New England.
DT Braxton Hoyett
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Hoyett, 25, was another one of the COVID replacements for the Dolphins game. He saw 15 snaps on defense and came away with four tackles, including two solo tackles and a stop for loss of yards.
CB Dylan Mabin
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Mabin, 24, spent the year on the Saints practice squad but never got into a game. Bradley Roby could be a salary cap casualty, and P.J. Williams is a free agent, so it makes sense to hold onto backups who already know the defense.
CB Jordan Miller
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Miller, 24, was also on the Saints practice squad for much of the 2021 season. He got in on two snaps for the punt return unit in Week 2’s Panthers game but was otherwise inactive.
CB KeiVarae Russell
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Russell, 28, was the only practice squad corner to get into multiple games this year — Week 11’s Eagles game and the regular season finale in Atlanta. But his work was limited to special teams, where he totaled 36 snaps across the four kickoff and punt units.
WR Easop Winston Jr.
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Winston, 25, backed up Deonte Harty from the practice squad for most of the season and got into all three games the Saints played without their star return man during his suspension. His reps were mainly limited to special teams (23) rather than on offense (14), though. He showed enough to warrant a longer look in 2022.
Who's left?
There are a lot of moving parts with players still returning from the COVID-19 reserve list and their replacements on the practice squad to close out the season, but here is everyone who should be eligible to return on a reserve/future deal. Not all of them will — some players will be let go, while others may consider opportunities with other teams. It’s like a very low-stakes early wave of free agency. But here is who should be eligible:
TE Ethan Wolf
OL Forrest Lamp
OL Will Clapp
OL Cohl Cabral
WR Kevin White
DT Malcolm Roach
DT Ethan Westbrooks
LB Chase Hansen
DB Bryce Thompson
