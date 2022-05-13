Saints sign 1st-round picks Chris Olave, Trevor Penning
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New Orleans SaintsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chris OlaveLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
#Saints sign four draft picks ✍️
Story: https://t.co/k4WLyCGco6 pic.twitter.com/fIvRgqDb7w
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 13, 2022
The New Orleans Saints made it official with a handful of their draft picks Friday morning, signing four of their rookie selections to their rookie contracts.
Those signing their first pro deals Friday included the Saints’ pair of first-round picks, wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
Olave will give the Saints a much-needed No. 2 receiver to pair with veteran Michael Thomas, while Penning is expected to be the team’s starting left tackle, following the departure of Terron Armstead in free agency.
List
NFL draft grades: Instant reaction, full analysis of every team's 2022 class