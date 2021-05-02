The Saints announced 11 undrafted free agent signings on Sunday.

Four defensive backs are part of the group, including former Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson. Thompson started 28 games during his time at the SEC school and recorded 36 tackles and two interceptions during the 2020 season.

The Saints also signed Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams, and Truman State defensive back Lawrence Woods. They drafted cornerback Paulson Adebo in the third round on Friday.

Running back Stevie Scott III is also in the group. Scott ran for 10 or more touchdowns in each of his final three seasons at Indiana.

Washington defensive lineman Josiah Bronson, Maryland linebacker Shaq Smith, West Virginia offensive lineman Mike Brown, Carroll offensive lineman Alex Hoffman, Syracuse punter Nolan Cooney, and Iowa State tight end Dylan Soehner.

Saints sign 11 undrafted free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk