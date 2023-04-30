The Saints added 11 more rookies to their roster after the end of the 2023 NFL draft.

The team announced the signings on Sunday and the group includes a player who also played his college football in New Orleans.

Linebacker Nick Anderson played in 49 games for Tulane and recorded 275 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick finished his college career with 275 tackles, 27 stops for loss, 10.5 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick for the Green Wave.

The Saints also signed Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr., Illinois offensive lineman Alex Pihlstrom, Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans II, Central Michigan tight end Joel Wilson, Miami punter Lou Hedley, Louisville defensive back Anthony Johnson, Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji, South Carolina State wide receiver Shaq Davis, Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe, and Davenport wide receiver Sy Barnett.

Saints sign 11 undrafted free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk