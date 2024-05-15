Saints need to show 'fight and grit' against County - Gordon

Liam Gordon insists St Johnstone have the qualities required to fight off relegation, as they prepare for Wednesday's crucial clash with Ross County.

St Johnstone sit 11th in the Premiership, two points behind County with two games of the regular league season remaining, and Gordon believes they can leapfrog the Dingwall side.

"Absolutely no questions about that," he said. "A lot of us have been in similar situations, whether that is at this club or other clubs; we have got enough experience in the room to get us over the line.

"It is all the basic fundamentals that is what it will probably come down to. We need a little bit of quality in the final third. That is when the ability comes into it, but certainly it will be a lot to do with the mind .

"Doing all the basics, the fight, the grit, the determination, I am sure that is what is going to help us and hopefully get the job done for us."