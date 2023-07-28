Saints share epic highlight reel for long snapper Zach Wood

some of Zach Wood's best work pic.twitter.com/SYNIQewXP6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2023

The New Orleans Saints retained their long-snapper Zach Wood on a four-year extension earlier today. With this, they also posted something pretty special that we rarely see on social media: a long snapper highlight reel. Giving credit to one of, if not the most under-praised positions on an NFL team is pretty great to see, especially one such as Wood who has been exceptional in his six seasons with the Saints.

Last season, Wood took 141 snaps according to Pro Football Reference, and his long-snap accuracy was on point per usual. He graded out with an 81.9 special teams grade in the Pro Football Focus premium stats section.

Overall, Wood has been exceptionally talented in his time with New Orleans, and with another four years added to his contract, he will be remaining with the team for the foreseeable future.

More!

TMNTE? Juwan Johnson compares Saints tight ends to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

WATCH: Sights and sounds from the third New Orleans Saints training camp practice

Jamaal Williams has a hot take on beignets: 'It's just a funnel cake'

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire