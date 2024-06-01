Saints share behind-the-scenes video of Drew Brees Hall of Fame announcement

Behind the scenes of @DrewBrees' Saints Hall of Fame Announcement ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/ulgyjedrWq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 31, 2024

Now this is cool. The New Orleans Saints shared a must-see video going behind the scenes for Friday’s announcement that Drew Brees would be inducted to the Saints Hall of Fame.

Brees returned to the team practice facility with his family wearing a Team Gleason shirt, embracing owner Gayle Benson and catching up with old friends and coworkers — not just teammates like Cameron Jordan but the team equipment staff and those whose names are never heard on game days, but whose efforts keep the team moving forward. Brees also addressed the team’s current players after practice, at Dennis Allen’s invitation.

“Off the cuff here,” Brees chuckled. “He asked me what I miss the most about this game. I miss the locker room, I miss the fellas, I miss my teammates, but I miss the highest level of competition. … I wish nothing but the best for you and I’m always here as a resource for you. Once a Saint, always a Saint.”

It was an emotional day at Airline Drive. Brees spoke about the lack of closure he ended his career with during the COVID-19 pandemic and the health challenges that have trailed him into retirement, but he also took time to reflect on the decades of good memories and strong relationships he built during his time with the Saints. Getting this look at what he experienced walking the halls again, even if it’s only a glance, sure is special.

