Saints shake up their offensive line with two new starters vs. Texans

The New Orleans Saints shook up their offensive line with two new starters in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans: James Hurst at left tackle and Max Garcia at left guard. Hurst had been starting at guard but poor performance by left tackle Trevor Penning prompted the coaching staff to make a change.

Garcia getting the starting nod is a little odd. Andrus Peat had been expected to start at his old left guard spot with Hurst moving to tackle, but a groin strain injury held him out of practice on Friday and likely impacted this decision. Peat was active on Sunday so the coaching staff must have believed he would be healthy enough to play in a pinch, but not to start an entire game.

It’s an odd choice to shake up the line this much coming off a 34-0 shutout win where the offense finally seemed to get its act together. But head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t have the luxury of time on his side, and he can’t wait for Penning to develop into a reliable starter at left tackle. Allen’s team had to fight and claw its way to a poor 7-10 finish last season and the 3-2 record he took into Week 6 on Sunday was the best of his career to this point in the season. Hopefully Penning can watch and learn and still turn into a player who can help this offense.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire