Saints set franchise record for hits in 18-4 win

With an improving lineup, the St. Paul Saints offense showed its potential in an 18-4 win at Louisville on Thursday.

St. Paul’s big day included a franchise-record 22 hits and a franchise record-tying eight home runs. All nine hitters had a hit, led by four each from Matt Wallner and Michael Helman.

Brooks Lee, Yunior Severino and Tony Kemp each had three hits.

Severino, Helman and Wallner each had two homers while Brooks Lee and Jair Camargo also homered.

Reliever Jordan Balazovic (4-4) earned the win with three innings pitched, giving up one run on one hit with five strikeouts.

