Saints send Mark Ingram II to injured reserve, designate multiple others to return

The New Orleans Saints filed a series of roster moves on Wednesday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, shuffling a couple of players to and from the injured reserve list while restocking some depth on the 53-man roster and practice squad. Here’s what you need to know about each new arrival, departure, and injury situation:

RB Eno Benjamin claimed off of the waiver wire

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin, 23, played in two games with the Houston Texans after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season. Now he’s in New Orleans and hoping to stick with his third team in four weeks. He’s a good athlete for the position and brings some upside as a receiver, and on paper Benjamin looks like a nice compliment for Alvin Kamara. But something has to account for two different teams choosing to part ways with him over the last month. Hopefully he can show the Saints some pop over their next four games.

RB Mark Ingram II sent to injured reserve

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

This move ends Ingram’s season, requiring him to be sidelined for the next four weeks. He could theoretically return from injured reserve if the Saints make the playoffs, but they’d need to run the table and win their next four games while also getting help from some other teams to make that happen. Don’t count on it. The knee injury Ingram is dealing with might end his career, too — he’s 32 and facing free agency in the offseason. He’s won every Saints rushing record and could choose to retire with a lot of accomplishments behind him.

C Erik McCoy designated to return from injured reserve

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Here’s a big boost for the offensive line. McCoy has been out of action with a calf injury, and the Saints struggled to replace him in the lineup. They first tried out veteran backup Josh Andrews, but he was benched for their last game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in favor of Cesar Ruiz — who moved over from right guard, with Calvin Throckmorton stepping into that spot. Ruiz has played well this year but he’s been his best at right guard. If McCoy can return to the pivot spot soon, it puts everyone in their best position to make a play.

Story continues

LB Chase Hansen designated to return from injured reserve

David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool

Hansen has been a nice player on special teams for the Saints, and he’ll have another opportunity to make his case after returning from a knee injury. He hasn’t seen many snaps on defense over the years so look for him to make an impact in the kicking game. He’s a free agent in the spring, too, so he needs to put positive plays on film to earn more chances in the NFL — with the Saints or with other teams.

OL Josh Andrews signed to the Saints practice squad

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Andrews filled in for McCoy at center for a few weeks, and he’s also got NFL experience at guard, so it makes sense to bring him back to the practice squad. He’s a good depth player to keep on hand. He’ll join Yasir Durant and Derrick Kelly as backup offensive linemen on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire