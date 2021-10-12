Saints send Cody Parkey to injured reserve after pregame groin injury

#Saints K Cody Parkey, who injured his groin pregame and tried to kick through it, is going on Injured Reserve, source said. New Orleans will need a new kicker. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2021

The New Orleans Saints can’t catch a break. After cutting embattled kicker Aldrick Rosas and signing Cody Parkey to replace him, the team will now send Parkey to injured reserve. He suffered a groin injury before Sunday’s kickoff with the Washington Football Team and gutted it out, making three of his five point-after attempts and not attempting a field goal.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s happened before. The Saints initially brought in Brett Maher to fill in for Wil Lutz back in the preseason, but he hurt himself warming up against the Baltimore Ravens and went to injured reserve after the game. He later left the team with an injury settlement and has since tried out for other squads across the NFL.

And Lutz himself has been out of action after undergoing core muscle surgery to repair his own groin injury. He’s been eligible to return from injured reserve since Week 4 but the Saints have played it safe while he continues to recover. There’s a chance he can suit up after the Week 6 bye but we probably won’t get an answer until the next Saints injury report on Oct. 20.

