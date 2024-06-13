Saints seize the day game in Kentucky

The Saints took a solid start from Adam Plutko and turned it into a 7-2 win over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday afternoon in Kentucky.

Plutko (1-1) allowed one run in on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Diego Castillo singled to score Tony Kemp and put the Saints on the board in the second inning.

The Saints hit their stride in the seventh inning, plating four runs with four walks. After Patrick Winkel’s double to right, Nick Martini walked. Matt Wallner and Yunior Severino made it two outs and three straight walks, plating two runs and giving the Saints a 5-1 lead.

After a pitching change, Tony Kemp added a two-run single, giving the Saints their final score.

St. Paul and Louisville play game three of the series today at 5:35 p.m.

