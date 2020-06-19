Ty Montgomery has played running back. He has played receiver. He has played special teams.

The Saints, who signed Montgomery this offseason, list him at running back. But they are not going to assign him one position.

“I see a Swiss Army knife,” Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com. “The worst thing we could do right here today is, is sit there and pigeonhole and say, ‘Hey, you’re going to be put in this position, and that’s it.'”

Montgomery has gained 1,035 yards rushing and 982 yards receiving in five seasons in the league with the Packers, Ravens and Jets.

He recently tweeted, “My ‘lack of stats’ is no indication of my ability.”

The Saints agree.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said the vision for Montgomery is to use him in a positionless role much like they do with Taysom Hill.

“When you look back at it, he has only been a running back for five seasons, so that’s where I see the piece of putty we can hopefully mold into what we want him to be within our offense,” Thomas said.

Saints see Ty Montgomery as another “Swiss Army knife” in their offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk