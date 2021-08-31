Saints season opener vs. Packers moved from New Orleans

Payton: Packers-Saints matchup moved from New Orleans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The New Orleans Saints will not begin the 2021 NFL season at home.

As the city of New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida, head coach Sean Payton said the team will be relocated through September.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton told reporters that the team will be away from New Orleans through September as the city recovers from Hurricane Ida. This means the regular-season week 1 Packers-Saints matchup is not expected to be played in New Orleans, as scheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

Now their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers will not be played in New Orleans as originally planned.

Where did the Saints play after Hurricane Katrina?

After 2005's devastating Hurricane Katrina, the Superdome lost its roof and the stadium suffered significant damage. It was also used as a shelter for those in New Orleans who were unable to evacuate.

That NFL season, the Saints split time between LSU's Tiger Stadium and the Alamodome in San Antonio to play all of their home games away from New Orleans.

Despite the 150 mph winds from the Category 4 storm that tore through Louisiana this weekend, the Superdome luckily escaped significant damage.

The next home game scheduled for the Saints is a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants on Oct. 3, so it's possible they could return to New Orleans by then.

Where will the Saints play Week 1?

Prior to the storm's landfall this weekend, the Saints evacuated New Orleans and went to Dallas to practice at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

It has not been announced where the Saints-Packers game will now take place. Kickoff is currently scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET.