Saints, Sean Payton agree to new five-year contract

So much for Sean Payton coaching the Cowboys. Or anyone else.

The Saints coach since 2006 has signed a five-year contract, according to Jay Glazer of FOX. The new deal kicks in after the season, putting him under contract with the Saints for the next six years.

Payton’s status has been the subject of near-annual speculation and rumor regarding an eventual departure for another team, with the Cowboys at the top of the list. Payton — and every other coach with a Super Bowl under his belt — is keenly aware that no NFL coach has ever won a Super Bowl with a second franchise.

It won’t be Payton, at least not any time soon.