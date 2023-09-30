Saints scouts spotted in attendance at Penn State-Northwestern game

A number of scouts are in attendance for Penn State's tilt at Northwestern. Today's NFL reps: Browns, Vikings, Broncos, Panthers, Saints, Chargers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, Bears pic.twitter.com/1VRQWSUCUO — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 30, 2023

A small crowd of NFL scouts were spotted at Saturday’s college football game between Penn State and Northwestern, including the New Orleans Saints. Penn State beat writer Seth Engle reports that the Saints were among ten teams with representatives on hand for the matchup at Ryan Field on Saturday.

So who were they watching? Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu is one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2024 draft class and a veritable top-10 pick (if not top-5). But his teammates Kalen King (a cornerback) and Demeioun “Chop” Robinson (a pass-rushing linebacker) are also seen as surefire first rounders, so there was no shortage of NFL talent on the field. Penn State routed Northwestern 41-13, so there’s plenty of impressive game tape for the Saints’ scouts to pore over as they prepare for the 2024 draft.

