Saints' schedule release video has touching gesture to coronavirus frontline workers ... and a 28-3 Falcons joke

Schedule release videos have become a big thing for NFL teams and their social media divisions.

The New Orleans Saints used a trailer video for the schedule release on Thursday night to highlight some charity.

The Saints’ video starts normally, with the messages that no opponent is welcome in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, and that the Saints want to make sure their road opponents don’t want them back. Then it takes a turn, with the on-screen message “None of that matters right now.”

The video highlights the Saints ordering lunches for frontline workers in each of the cities the Saints are scheduled to visit during the 2020 season. They even did it for policemen in Atlanta, despite the fierce rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons. But of course, there was a joke about the Falcons blowing a 28-3 Super Bowl lead (at about the 1:40 mark).

It’s schedule release day 👀



And we’re doing things a little different this time around.



#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/aj4vMCPUc1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 7, 2020

The Saints have been a leader for the NFL during the coronavirus outbreak, most notably with Drew Brees donating $5 million and coach Sean Payton openly discussing his own experience after catching COVID-19. Payton even told his players they were canceling the virtual offseason program so they could take care of their families and themselves.

Hopefully the great gesture by the Saints in conjunction with the schedule release starts a trend around the NFL.

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have been active in the fight against coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

