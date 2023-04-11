Saints schedule pre-draft visit with Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Now this is interesting: the New Orleans Saints are one of 20 teams hosting former Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle Darnell Wright for a visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, per KPRC 2 Houston’s NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Wright is a projected first-round pick and one of the top blockers in this draft class, and is widely viewed as the best right tackle available.

And like many of the prospects New Orleans is flying into town, he hasn’t put together a complete athletic profile. Wright didn’t record a time in the three-cone drill or bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine or Tennessee’s pro day. The three-cone drill in particular is a critical evaluation tool for the Saints, who value it as an indicator of agility and movement skills in a tight area.

It may seem like a lot of effort to bring a prospect into town for just one drill, but the Saints have a gauntlet of exercises and classroom work they like to put players through while polishing off their scouting report. Wright can expect cognitive learning tests, position-specific maneuvers and any number of other evaluations on his itinerary when he visits the team facility. Interviews with coaches and front office personnel are also part of the process.

The Saints have been linked to several of Wright’s teammates like quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, so they could also be looking for some insight on one of them by speaking with Wright privately.

So would the Saints draft Wright if he was available in the first round? Probably so. Ryan Ramczyk has rarely turned in a full week of practice as of late while the team manages a lingering knee injury, and if they’re concerned about his two- or three-year projection, it would make sense to invest in a replacement plan much like they did when they drafted him to take the reins from Zach Strief back in 2017.

Wright has the credentials to get it done. He’s an impressive athlete who moves very well at 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds, using his 33.7-inch arms and rare 82-inch wingspan to ward off opponents trying to turn the edge. He played a career-high 507 snaps in pass protection last year and didn’t allow a single sack against a slate of elite SEC pass rushers. He’s experienced at both tackle spots and he has a history of dabbling at guard, too. Few teams invest as many early-round picks in their front five as New Orleans, and Wright is someone to watch out for on draft day.

