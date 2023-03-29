Saints schedule meeting with Purdue QB prospect Aidan O’Connell

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source. O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints are one of many teams to have scheduled a meeting with Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell, a mid-round prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. O’Connell weighed in at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds at Purdue’s pro day, good size for an NFL quarterback, but he didn’t go through any athletic testing drills which clouds his evaluation. It’s possible the Saints want to meet with him so they can put the rookie prospect through his paces and see how he compares to his peers.

O’Connell has been an effective game manager for the Boilermakers the last two years, completing 66.7% of his passes while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He’s done well in scoring position by completing 65 touchdown passes but he doesn’t bring any element to the game as a runner, and he’s put the ball in harm’s way at times with some poor decision-making — he’s been intercepted 24 times in his last 24 games. He’ll need to clean that up to hang around long enough to develop with an NFL team, even if he’s slotted behind a veteran starter like Derek Carr and experienced backup in Jameis Winston.

More 2023 NFL draft!

ESPN's 7-round NFL mock draft brings a big haul for the Saints The Athletic's latest NFL mock draft brings the Saints a mold-breaking defensive tackle Three-round CBS Sports mock draft has Saints investing heavily in their defensive line

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire