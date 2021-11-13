What Saints are saying about Titans ahead of Week 10 showdown

While the injury to Derrick Henry remained a hot topic of conversation this week, the New Orleans Saints also had plenty to say about the Tennessee Titans’ emerging defense, which has played like an elite group in recent weeks.

For head coach Sean Payton, the things that stick out the most about the Titans’ defense has been its ability to get after the quarterback and force turnovers.

“They way they’ve rushed the quarterback, the last five weeks they’ve caused more turnovers than any team in football,” Payton said. “They’re punching it out, they’re getting to the quarterback, not only the ends, but the interior are doing a great job. They’re playing with a lot of confidence. You see it on film.”

Among other topics discussed other than the defense included the Titans’ offense without Henry, the return of Adrian Peterson, the presence of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, and more.

Here’s what the Saints said about the Titans during the week:

Saints HC Sean Payton on Titans without Derrick Henry

Payton: “It’s not that they look different, because their structure, formations, principles and schemes have been in place. They’ve done a great job of that. It’s just different when that player is not receiving some of those runs, some of those carries, play-action passes, just based on the type of player he is. I don’t think you’re seeing a different structure or a different type of offense, you’re seeing a system that they believe in, the same system. I don’t think they look different schematically. Obviously, when you have a great player like that it’s different.”

Payton on what stands out about the Titans' defense

Payton on what Julio Jones brings to the Titans

Payton: “It gives them balance when you look at their skill people, because, he’s on one side and A.J.’s (Brown) on the other. Those are two big physical receivers that catch the ball well in traffic. They do a great job with their run action, play action passing game. It’s another weapon for Ryan (Tannehill).”

Payton on Kevin Byard

Payton: “He’s going to be to our right most of the time. This team plays right and left safeties, like last week. He’s somebody that’s extremely intelligent. That serves him well when you watch it (tape). He has great ball skills. He’s climbed on routes, stayed on top of routes, you name it. He’s one of those guys that understands passing game principles. He understands what the offense is trying to do and I think generally speaking, good safeties, the ball kind of finds them. He’s one of those guys.”

Saints QB Trevor Siemian on if facing Titans will be special

Siemian: “Not really. I was only there for a couple months. I know a few of the guys, obviously, with the time I spent there. But even when I was there, I was primarily away from the team with doing the whole ‘COVID-QB’ thing.”

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore on what he remembers about A.J. Brown

Lattimore: “He runs good routes, is physical and he knows how to get open. Other than that I do not remember.”

Saints DT Shy Tuttle on Henry injury

Tuttle: “Derrick Henry is a big factor but they can run and they are still pretty good running the ball. We have a challenge and are excited.”

Tuttle on Adrian Peterson

Tuttle: “That’s AP. He’s one of the better running backs that came through here. Hard work, it shows how much work he put in. Props to him.”

Saints WR Marquez Callaway on Titans' defense

Callaway: “Right, their defense has been playing lights out. Watching film on them we see everything from the interceptions to aggressiveness to punching the ball out. Sean (Payton), of course, has been preaching it and our receiver coach (Curtis Johnson) has been preaching it. So we know it’s a big thing that’s going to either make or break us. So every time before we start the meeting we work on ball security and in the room, whether we’re punching at it or just have the ball in our hand and having somebody knock at us, but it’s been crucial for us to take care of the ball. And that’s what we want to do this week.”

Callaway on Jackrabbit Jenkins

Callaway: “Jackrabbit, he’s been playing good as well. We notice him, you can see him all on film, whether how they play him and all the other DBs or how they play. So focusing mainly on Jackrabbit, I don’t think that’s what we’ve been focused on. We’ve been focused on how they play cover two, how they play man. Are they bailing, are they zone, are they cutting on the over routes. Just seeing the details that they play and have shown? And I mean, who knows? We could go out and they play a whole different scheme, but just what they’ve shown on film and how we’ve been watching it, that’s kind of what we’re going on.”

Saints LB Demario Davis on Peterson

Davis: “When you look at running back and how physical that position is with the amount of miles they have to run and the toll their bodies take at the same time, for him to still be running strong at this point in his career speaks to him and how talented he is and how much of a pro he is. Teams still want him in their locker room, and it speaks to how well he takes care of his body. You’re looking at a first ballot hall of famer. Kudos and respect to him.”

Davis on Titans' offense without Henry

Davis: “They are a very talented, well-coached team. Coach Vrabel has those guys playing very hard. You can tell he has built a very physical team, offensively and defensively. That is their MO. Any time you want to be an attacking, physical team and run the ball, you can’t just do that with one guy. Even though they have one of the top, if not the best, running back in the league, you still have to have other guys that can get the job done. They have good running backs by committee and guys who can come in and get the job done. They have explosive receivers as well and a really good offensive line. They present a lot of challenges. Not to mention, Ryan Tannehill is playing at a very high level and keeping the offense in good situations by making smart decisions. He lets it fly when he needs to. So, they present a lot of challenges. It’s a well-built team and you’ve seen the success they’ve had over the last few years. It speaks to how well they’re coached and the players they have at multiple positions.”

Davis on growing up a Titans fan

Davis: “I was a huge Titans fan. I was disappointed watching the Rams beat them in the Super Bowl, falling one-yard short. I grew up not necessarily a Titans fan, but a Steve McNair fan (cousin). All those guys: Eddie George, Kevin Dyson, Frank Wycheck, I was locked in. We were all watching for them to win the Super Bowl, but they fell a yard short. But, yeah, that’s family.”

Davis on what attracted him to Steve McNair

Saints G/T James Hurst on Jeffery Simmons

Hurst: “(He’s a) Great player, run and pass. He can do everything, you know, he’s been a force really all season long. So you know, we got a big challenge in him and we know what kind of player he is and we got to rise to the challenge and you know, take care of him.”

