What the Saints are saying after knocking off the Browns 17-10

1
John Sigler
·2 min read

How’s that for a win? The New Orleans Saints outlasted the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 to improve their record to 6-9 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive another week. And they were justifiably amped up in the locker room after the game. Christmas music was booming loud enough from the visitors’ locker room for Browns media to hear it while crowded outside of the home team’s locker room.

Catch up on the Saints postgame quotes from head coach Dennis Allen, running back Alvin Kamara, quarterback Andy Dalton, and other key members of the team:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories