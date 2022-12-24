What the Saints are saying after knocking off the Browns 17-10

How’s that for a win? The New Orleans Saints outlasted the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 to improve their record to 6-9 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive another week. And they were justifiably amped up in the locker room after the game. Christmas music was booming loud enough from the visitors’ locker room for Browns media to hear it while crowded outside of the home team’s locker room.

Catch up on the Saints postgame quotes from head coach Dennis Allen, running back Alvin Kamara, quarterback Andy Dalton, and other key members of the team:

“We knew the elements were going to be in play… We just got to come out here and play football." It was 6°F at kickoff, but Alvin Kamara and the @Saints were able to get a win in the cold 🥶 🎤 @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/kRrscck4n8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 24, 2022

"Our guys showed incredible grit… A lot of respect for those guys in the locker room, they showed a lot of fight." -HC Dennis Allen on the W pic.twitter.com/Zr2ADnlAVy — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

"(Alontae Taylor) has a lot of confidence in himself, and we have a lot of confidence in him." pic.twitter.com/kMoyqUr9ja — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

"We have a job to do, and that's win… regardless of who's hurt, who's up, who's down, we come out and try to get a win however we can." -Alvin Kamara on the mindset of the #Saints pic.twitter.com/OPLqIRmveh — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

"It's cold. It was cold when I had the ball. It was cold on the sidelines. It was cold when I was walking in the tunnel. It was cold when I was walking out the tunnel… … we just had to find a way to win." 😂 pic.twitter.com/uZYYwjrFPU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

"He's a nasty baby… He's catching on and finding his rhythm, his tempo. I'm excited to see him progress." AK on Trevor Penning pic.twitter.com/ZDi3eeDjM1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

"When you can lineup and they know you're running the ball, and you can still run successfully… that's a good feeling as an offense." -Taysom on the rushing game pic.twitter.com/khSl46diMH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

"Our line played well up front and we ran the ball exactly how we wanted to." Andy Dalton on the rushing attack pic.twitter.com/6SsjgQ0lL8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2022

