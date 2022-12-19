What the Saints are saying after their dramatic Week 15 win over the Falcons
The New Orleans Saints came away with a much-needed win on Sunday against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, and we’ve got the latest from postgame press conferences. Here’s what head coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Juwan Johnson, and their teammates are saying after exiting Week 15 with a win:
Dennis Allen opened press conference talking about Falcons DC Dean Pees, who was injured before game.
“One of the things we were really thinking about during the game was Dean Pees. I just want to make sure that the Falcons and his family knew that we were thinking about him”
— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) December 18, 2022
Dennis Allen on the pivotal turnover late in the game. #Saints pic.twitter.com/1Y3p5zYVBe
— WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) December 18, 2022
“It’s never about me. It’s about God first and foremost. Most of all it’s really about the team!”@Kristina_Pink catches up with @juwanplease to discuss the @Saints win against the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/2L51p9pFl4
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 18, 2022
Andy Dalton on his confidence in Juwan Johnson 🙌#Saints pic.twitter.com/3a6HzTd0od
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 18, 2022
Juwan Johnson on his confidence in the red zone 🙌#Saints pic.twitter.com/p1g1QtKmXa
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 18, 2022
“I just tried to get freaky” – Juwan pic.twitter.com/ehUgnY1sNN
— NOF (@nofnetwork) December 18, 2022
Rashid Shaheed on how he and Chris Olave are producing as rookies pic.twitter.com/J6y21ZAUDm
— NOF (@nofnetwork) December 18, 2022
"He's playing outstanding." Dennis Allen speaking on #Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 18, 2022
Dennis Allen on whether or not there was a concerted effort to get Kamara more touches today:
"Yeah, and touches in a few different ways. And I think we gotta continue to try to figure out creative ways to get him the ball, do some things with him. And let him affect the game."
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 18, 2022
Bradley Roby on Alontae Taylor, "I'm proud of him." Said he spoke with Taylor ahead of the season as he was dealing with injury. "When you get out there, you'll make plays."
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 18, 2022
Still wild that #Saints WR Rashid Shaheed never ran a formal 40-yard dash. Told us today that he believes he'd be in the 4.3 range. Certainly looks like it.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 18, 2022