Saints safety Jordan Howden among PFF’s highest-graded rookies of Week 5

The New Orleans Saints have had their struggles throughout the start of the season, but one of the bright spots in recent weeks has been rookie defensive back Jordan Howden. Howden was originally selected by the Saints with the 146th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Minnesota, and Pro Football Focus recognized him as one of their highest-graded rookies coming out of Week 5.

Howden had a solid performance in Week 5’s shutout 34-0 win over the New England Patriots, earning him a place as PFF’s second-highest graded rookie (minimum of 25 snaps) with an overall grade of 86.8.

That put him behind only Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the rookies who came away with the highest grades for the week, quite a testament to where Howden stands among NFL players of all positions. The box score has him with a single tackle on the afternoon, but Howden’s biggest play of the game was forcing an interception that played a role in the Saints keeping the momentum through the second half.

“I guess, the way the ball was place, it was wither I have to just make a tackle or I was just gonna a have to put my shoulder into his rib,” Howden told reporters after the game. “And then the next (thing) you know, I come out and the ball is out and we’re all celebrating on the sidelines.”

Howden and the Saints will look to keep the momentum rolling as they face the Houston Texans on the road in NRG Stadium at noon CT.

