Saints rushing attack may struggle in Week 1 with or without Alvin Kamara

it has to be emphasized just how good the Titans run defense was last year. their defensive rushing success rate (higher = good) was at 69.8%. Tied for the 9th-best rate since 2013 (via @TruMediaSports) and one of the best marks in years. pic.twitter.com/TFuCePxsOP — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) June 23, 2023

The Tennessee Titans didn’t have a very successful season last year, but one thing they could hang their hats on was their run defense. And that element could be a serious issue for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 — with or without Alvin Kamara, who has been suspended for their first three games.

Just three teams allowed fewer rushing first downs than the Titans (93) last year. Tennessee tied the Dallas Cowboys for the third-fewest touchdown runs (9). No team yielded fewer yards per carry (3.35) or yards per game (76.9). Head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have ensured they’re a well-coached unit in rallying to the ball and clogging running lanes.

The front seven’s only starter not returning from 2022 is linebacker David Long Jr., but his replacement Azeez Al-Shaair is known as a solid run defender in his own right. They still have Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry, and Rashad Weaver along the defensive line while signing Arden Key to rotate in with Harold Landry III as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

So it’s going to be vital for the Saints to win the line of scrimmage, especially if they’re looking to run the ball as heavily as they were a year ago. That’s not likely with Derek Carr at quarterback, but the vision for the offense remains the same: keep pressure off of him by running well. If Trevor Penning, James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, and Ryan Ramczyk aren’t winning at the line of scrimmage, it won’t matter if it’s Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller, or Taysom Hill carrying the ball. This is going to be a big test right out of the gates for a Saints offense hoping to start the year strong in September.

