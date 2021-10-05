Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. needed a cart to get back to the locker room after going down during Sunday’s loss to the Giants and he’s set to miss more time as a result of his ankle injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jones is expected to miss three or four weeks while he recovers from the injury. That timeframe suggests a stop on the injured reserve is in his future and his roster spot could go to one of the backs that the Saints worked out on Tuesday.

Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, and Ryquell Armstead were involved in those workouts.

Jones ran 19 times for 77 yards and caught four passes for 10 yards while backing up Alvin Kamara over the first four weeks of the season.

Saints work out running backs with Tony Jones Jr. set to miss time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk