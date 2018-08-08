Saints running back Alvin Kamara has extremely hilarious takes about the Eagles

The New Orleans Saints couldn't be stopped last season. Except they were stopped.

One of the bigger butt kickings of the Eagles' magical run to the Super Bowl last season was the 38-7 destruction of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles and Nick Foles were en fuego. It was a dominating performance.

Which leads us to today, in which we share this seemingly delusional quote from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

We'd beat the s--- out of [the Eagles] cause we was rolling. If we won [versus Minnesota], I knew nobody was gonna stop us cause we came all the way back.

OK, Alvin.

You may recall Alvin and his Saints getting beaten by the same Vikings team the Eagles manhandled the following week.

The quote is from a lengthy Bleacher Report piece about the star running back which is an otherwise fine read. The above quote is pretty funny though.

Mark Nov. 18 on your calendar because that's when the defending Super Bowl champs travel to New Orleans to take on Kamara and his team that nobody was going to stop last season, but were somehow stopped in embarrassing fashion.

Let's take a trip back down memory lane: