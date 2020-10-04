Saints rule out right tackle Ryan Ramczyk with a concussion vs. Lions
Saints lost right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a concussion during Week 4’s game with the Lions, and he won’t return to play after further evaluation in the locker room. The Saints are short-handed up front with starting left guard Andrus Peat inactive with an ankle injury. In Ramczyk’s place, the Saints went with backup offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge. . Backup linemen Derrick Kelly and Will Clapp have also dressed for this game, but they haven’t gone into action yet