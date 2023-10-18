Saints rule out starting OTs Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst and backup OT Landon Young

The Saints will not have either of their starting offensive tackles for Thursday Night Football. The team ruled out right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and left tackle James Hurst (foot).

One of their top backups at the position, Landon Young, also will not play because of a hip injury.

New Orleans is expected to start second-year tackle Trevor Penning, whom it benched before the Texans game, and possibly Cam Erving, who is on the practice squad.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) also will not play this week.

Linebacker Demario Davis, who has never missed a game because of injury in his NFL career, is questionable with a knee injury. Coach Dennis Allen called him a game-time decision.

Starting safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot) also is questionable as are running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) and safety Lonnie Johnson (hamstring).