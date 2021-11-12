Saints rule out RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead on final Week 10 injury report

So this feels significant. The Tennessee Titans practiced without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Friday, with Titans coach Mike Vrabel noting that Tannehill was dealing with an unspecified illness. While he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, the Titans still expect Tannehill to be under center on Sunday — he just may not be at full strength.

But let’s focus on the New Orleans Saints, who will be missing two of their best players on offense in running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder/knee) with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) also preemptively ruled out. Backups Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and Carl Granderson (shoulder) are both questionable.

Here’s everything you need to know from the final Saints-Titans injury report:

Tennessee Titans injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status FB Tory Carter, hip DNP DNP Limited S Dane Cruiskshan, knee DNP DNP DNP Out LB Bud Dupree, knee DNP Limited Limited CB Chris Jackson, foot DNP Limited Limited LB Harold Landry, hamstring DNP DNP Limited LB David Long, hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out CB Greg Mabin, ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle DNP DNP Limited WR A.J. Brown, knee Limited Full DNP LB Nick Dzubnar, knee Limited Full Full LB Rashaan Evan, ankle Limited DNP DNP Questionable T Kendall Lamm, back Limited Full Full T Taylor Lewan, knee Limited Limited Full DL Teair Tart, groin Limited DNP DNP Questionable G Nate Davis, concussion Full Full Full WR Julio Jones, hamstring Limited DNP Questionable QB Ryan Tannehill, illness DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RB Alvin Kamara, knee DNP DNP DNP Out S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot DNP DNP DNP Out DE Payton Turner, shoulder DNP IR IR Out (injured reserve) T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable DE Carl Granderson, shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest) Limited Full Full

