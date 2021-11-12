Saints rule out RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead on final Week 10 injury report
So this feels significant. The Tennessee Titans practiced without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Friday, with Titans coach Mike Vrabel noting that Tannehill was dealing with an unspecified illness. While he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, the Titans still expect Tannehill to be under center on Sunday — he just may not be at full strength.
But let’s focus on the New Orleans Saints, who will be missing two of their best players on offense in running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder/knee) with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) also preemptively ruled out. Backups Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and Carl Granderson (shoulder) are both questionable.
Here’s everything you need to know from the final Saints-Titans injury report:
Tennessee Titans injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
FB Tory Carter, hip
DNP
DNP
Limited
S Dane Cruiskshan, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Bud Dupree, knee
DNP
Limited
Limited
CB Chris Jackson, foot
DNP
Limited
Limited
LB Harold Landry, hamstring
DNP
DNP
Limited
LB David Long, hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Greg Mabin, ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle
DNP
DNP
Limited
WR A.J. Brown, knee
Limited
Full
DNP
LB Nick Dzubnar, knee
Limited
Full
Full
LB Rashaan Evan, ankle
Limited
DNP
DNP
Questionable
T Kendall Lamm, back
Limited
Full
Full
T Taylor Lewan, knee
Limited
Limited
Full
DL Teair Tart, groin
Limited
DNP
DNP
Questionable
G Nate Davis, concussion
Full
Full
Full
WR Julio Jones, hamstring
Limited
DNP
Questionable
QB Ryan Tannehill, illness
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RB Alvin Kamara, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Payton Turner, shoulder
DNP
IR
IR
Out (injured reserve)
T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DE Carl Granderson, shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest)
Limited
Full
Full
