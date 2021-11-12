Saints rule out RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead on final Week 10 injury report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·2 min read
Saints rule out RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead on final Week 10 injury report
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

So this feels significant. The Tennessee Titans practiced without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Friday, with Titans coach Mike Vrabel noting that Tannehill was dealing with an unspecified illness. While he was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, the Titans still expect Tannehill to be under center on Sunday — he just may not be at full strength.

But let’s focus on the New Orleans Saints, who will be missing two of their best players on offense in running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder/knee) with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) also preemptively ruled out. Backups Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and Carl Granderson (shoulder) are both questionable.

Here’s everything you need to know from the final Saints-Titans injury report:

Tennessee Titans injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

FB Tory Carter, hip

DNP

DNP

Limited

S Dane Cruiskshan, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Bud Dupree, knee

DNP

Limited

Limited

CB Chris Jackson, foot

DNP

Limited

Limited

LB Harold Landry, hamstring

DNP

DNP

Limited

LB David Long, hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Greg Mabin, ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Jeffrey Simmons, ankle

DNP

DNP

Limited

WR A.J. Brown, knee

Limited

Full

DNP

LB Nick Dzubnar, knee

Limited

Full

Full

LB Rashaan Evan, ankle

Limited

DNP

DNP

Questionable

T Kendall Lamm, back

Limited

Full

Full

T Taylor Lewan, knee

Limited

Limited

Full

DL Teair Tart, groin

Limited

DNP

DNP

Questionable

G Nate Davis, concussion

Full

Full

Full

WR Julio Jones, hamstring

Limited

DNP

Questionable

QB Ryan Tannehill, illness

DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RB Alvin Kamara, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, foot

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Payton Turner, shoulder

DNP

IR

IR

Out (injured reserve)

T Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DE Carl Granderson, shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

T Ryan Ramczyk, not injury related (rest)

Limited

Full

Full

1

1

Recommended Stories