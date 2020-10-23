Saints rule out Michael Thomas, put Bennie Fowler on IR

There’s a shortage of wide receivers in New Orleans at the moment.

Emmanuel Sanders was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and that rules him out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. The Saints have also ruled out Michael Thomas and placed Bennie Fowler on injured reserve, so Drew Brees‘ targets have been thinned out for Week 7.

Thomas has been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury and a hamstring injury was added to the list this week. Fowler is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harris are the other wideouts on the active roster. They have three wideouts on the practice squad and it seems likely that at least one of them will be summoned for Sunday.

Right guard Nick Easton will also miss the game. He’s in the concussion protocol. Safety J.T. Gray is questionable due to a hamstring injury.

