Saints rule out just one player vs. Bears on final Week 9 injury report

Here’s good news: the New Orleans Saints ruled out just one player on their final injury report ahead of Week 9’s game with the Chicago Bears, and only two others are questionable (both due to illness). The Saints’ starting lineup appears to be intact as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup.

Linebacker Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring) was preemptively ruled out after he was unable to practice this week; he primarily plays on special teams, so look for the Saints to bring someone up from the practice squad to help fill in. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, but running back Kendre Miller was unable to participate. Both players are questionable for the Bears game while dealing with an illness that has been going around the team facility.

Almost everyone else was upgraded to full participation, though linebacker Demario Davis (knee) was still limited at Friday’s final practice session. But Davis doesn’t have a game status notification for Sunday, so he’s expected to play. He’s been managing that knee injury with limited practice reps in recent weeks.

