Saints rule out G Nick Easton with a concussion vs. Chargers

A rough situation just got more difficult. The New Orleans Saints announced that guard Nick Easton will not return to Monday night’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a concussion in the first quarter. The report from the team came moments after the Chargers took a 20-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

Easton had started the game at right guard with Andrus Peat back at left guard, which was how they opened the season back in Week 1. That put rookie first round pick Cesar Ruiz on the bench, but he filled in for Easton after he stepped out. Ruiz and Easton had played very well together when Peat missed time with an ankle injury, but they’re suddenly short-handed.

If the Saints need another backup to go into the game, they’ll probably be calling on veteran reserve James Hurst. Hurst was activated after joining the Saints last week (which followed a four-week suspension for a PED violation from his time with the Baltimore Ravens) and he has experience at both left tackle and left guard.