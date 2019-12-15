Saints rule out five, but Drew Brees is “all good” for Monday night

The Saints didn’t have a good week, coming off a loss to the 49ers and all banged up. They ruled out five players for Monday night’s game against the Colts.

But New Orleans will have its top weapon healthy and ready.

Quarterback Drew Brees was a full participant in Saturday’s practice, as he was Friday when he popped up on the injury report with a right elbow injury.

Brees said it was related to a hit he took during the final drive of last week’s game. But Brees said “it’s all good.”

He practiced with a compression sleeve, which is why the Saints placed him on the report.

“We had to list it because he had a band on his elbow, but I think he’ll be fine,” Saints coach Sean Payton said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

The Saints won’t have safety Vonn Bell (knee), linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadricep), offensive guard Andrus Peat (forearm), cornerback Patrick Robinson (calf) and cornerback Johnson Bademosi (foot), having ruled them out.

Bademosi was an addition to the report Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Saints placed defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.