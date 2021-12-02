Saints rule out Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Ryan Ramczyk vs. Cowboys

Well that’s far from ideal. After initially listing them all as questionable to play in Thursday night’s game with the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints have ruled out running back Alvin Kamara and bookend offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead due to a series of knee injuries. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater first reported the news.

These are huge absences. The Saints offense hasn’t been functional without Kamara during the last month, and the line depth that New Orleans has invested in has been eroded by injuries — they’re replacing their two best blockers with veteran backups James Hurst and Jordan Mills. Even a change under center might not be enough to turn the tide considering Taysom Hill has been managing a painful foot injury.

While the Cowboys have some absences of their own to deal with (no least of which is head coach Mike McCarthy), they’re still more intact than the Saints are right now. It’s going to be a tough win for the Saints in another prime-time game.

List