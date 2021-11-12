Saints rule out Alvin Kamara

Trevor Siemian will be starting at quarterback for the Saints again this Sunday, but he won’t have running back Alvin Kamara with him in the lineup.

Kamara has been ruled out for their game against the Titans. He missed practice all this week with a knee injury that he picked up in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

Mark Ingram will take on a lead role in the backfield with Kamara out of action. Dwayne Washington is also on the active roster and the Saints signed Josh Adams to the practice squad earlier this week.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) and tackle Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder) will be out on Sunday as well. Wide receiver Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and defensive end Carl Granderson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

