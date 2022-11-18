Saints rule out 7 players on final injury report vs. Rams

John Sigler
·1 min read

This isn’t good. The New Orleans Saints announced seven players will be unavailable for Week 11’s game with the Los Angeles Rams due to injuries, including starters at multiple positions along the offensive and defensive lines. The only positive development from past days is that backup center Josh Andrews (illness) has been upgraded to full participation and will start in place of Erik McCoy (who is on injured reserve), and that left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) was able to practice on a limited basis. But Peat is questionable to play after missing the first two practice sessions this week.

We’re still waiting on the Rams injury report on Friday, but here’s what we’ve learned from New Orleans:

New Orleans Saints injury report

 

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Josh Andrews (illness)

DNP

Limited

Full

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LT James Hurst (concussion)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Cameron Jordan (eye)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Marcus Maye (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

Limited

LG Andrus Peat (triceps)

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)

DNP

Limited

Limited

DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories