Saints rule out 7 players on final injury report vs. Rams

This isn’t good. The New Orleans Saints announced seven players will be unavailable for Week 11’s game with the Los Angeles Rams due to injuries, including starters at multiple positions along the offensive and defensive lines. The only positive development from past days is that backup center Josh Andrews (illness) has been upgraded to full participation and will start in place of Erik McCoy (who is on injured reserve), and that left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) was able to practice on a limited basis. But Peat is questionable to play after missing the first two practice sessions this week.

We’re still waiting on the Rams injury report on Friday, but here’s what we’ve learned from New Orleans:

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Josh Andrews (illness) DNP Limited Full DE Marcus Davenport (calf) DNP DNP DNP Out S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out LT James Hurst (concussion) DNP DNP DNP Out RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out DE Cameron Jordan (eye) DNP DNP DNP Out WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited Limited CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP DNP Out S Marcus Maye (abdomen) Limited Limited Limited LG Andrus Peat (triceps) DNP DNP Limited Questionable RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) DNP Limited Limited DT Malcolm Roach (ankle) Limited Limited Limited LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out

