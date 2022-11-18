Saints rule out 7 players on final injury report vs. Rams
This isn’t good. The New Orleans Saints announced seven players will be unavailable for Week 11’s game with the Los Angeles Rams due to injuries, including starters at multiple positions along the offensive and defensive lines. The only positive development from past days is that backup center Josh Andrews (illness) has been upgraded to full participation and will start in place of Erik McCoy (who is on injured reserve), and that left guard Andrus Peat (triceps) was able to practice on a limited basis. But Peat is questionable to play after missing the first two practice sessions this week.
We’re still waiting on the Rams injury report on Friday, but here’s what we’ve learned from New Orleans:
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Josh Andrews (illness)
DNP
Limited
Full
DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LT James Hurst (concussion)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Cameron Jordan (eye)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Marcus Maye (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
Limited
LG Andrus Peat (triceps)
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)
DNP
Limited
Limited
DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out