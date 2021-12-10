Saints rule out 3 players on final injury report for Week 14 vs. Jets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As expected based off the time they missed earlier in the week, three New Orleans Saints players were preemptively ruled out against the New York Jets on Friday’s final Week 14 injury report: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder), and linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring). Wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) is questionable to play.

But the good news is that both running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) practiced fully all week are each expected to start. Kamara’s return from a four-game absence should add a lot of juice to a Saints offense that’s badly missed its best player. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) were limited but are both expected to play.

In addition to those absences, other players whose status is in doubt include defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram II, and wide receiver Ty Montgomery, who are each sidelined on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive earlier this week. They are all vaccinated and may play upon returning two negative tests in consecutive days, but it’s a long shot this close to a kickoff on the road.

Here is everything you need to know from Friday’s final injury report:

New York Jets injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

CB Michael Carter (concussion)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Tevin Coleman (concussion)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff (ankle)

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

WR Elijah Moore (quadricep)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

TE Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle)

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

LB C.J. Mosley (back)

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE John Franklin-Myers (hip)

Limited

Limited

Full

Questionable

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee)

Limited

Limited

Full

QB Zach Wilson (knee)

Full

Full

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Pete Werner (elbow)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

Limited

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

Limited

Limited

Limited

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

DNP

Out

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

Full

Full

Full

QB Taysom Hill (right finger)

Full

Full

Full

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)

Limited

DNP

Questionable

1

1

Recommended Stories