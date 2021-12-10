Saints rule out 3 players on final injury report for Week 14 vs. Jets
As expected based off the time they missed earlier in the week, three New Orleans Saints players were preemptively ruled out against the New York Jets on Friday’s final Week 14 injury report: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder), and linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring). Wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) is questionable to play.
But the good news is that both running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) practiced fully all week are each expected to start. Kamara’s return from a four-game absence should add a lot of juice to a Saints offense that’s badly missed its best player. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) were limited but are both expected to play.
In addition to those absences, other players whose status is in doubt include defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram II, and wide receiver Ty Montgomery, who are each sidelined on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive earlier this week. They are all vaccinated and may play upon returning two negative tests in consecutive days, but it’s a long shot this close to a kickoff on the road.
Here is everything you need to know from Friday’s final injury report:
New York Jets injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
CB Michael Carter (concussion)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Tevin Coleman (concussion)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff (ankle)
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
WR Elijah Moore (quadricep)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
TE Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle)
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
LB C.J. Mosley (back)
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE John Franklin-Myers (hip)
Limited
Limited
Full
Questionable
LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee)
Limited
Limited
Full
QB Zach Wilson (knee)
Full
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Pete Werner (elbow)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
Limited
LT Terron Armstead (knee)
Limited
Limited
Limited
LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
DNP
Out
RB Alvin Kamara (knee)
Full
Full
Full
QB Taysom Hill (right finger)
Full
Full
Full
WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)
Limited
DNP
Questionable
1
1