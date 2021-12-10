Saints rule out 3 players on final injury report for Week 14 vs. Jets

As expected based off the time they missed earlier in the week, three New Orleans Saints players were preemptively ruled out against the New York Jets on Friday’s final Week 14 injury report: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder), and linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring). Wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) is questionable to play.

But the good news is that both running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and quarterback Taysom Hill (right finger) practiced fully all week are each expected to start. Kamara’s return from a four-game absence should add a lot of juice to a Saints offense that’s badly missed its best player. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) were limited but are both expected to play.

In addition to those absences, other players whose status is in doubt include defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram II, and wide receiver Ty Montgomery, who are each sidelined on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive earlier this week. They are all vaccinated and may play upon returning two negative tests in consecutive days, but it’s a long shot this close to a kickoff on the road.

Here is everything you need to know from Friday’s final injury report:

New York Jets injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) DNP Limited Full Questionable CB Michael Carter (concussion) DNP DNP DNP Out RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) DNP DNP DNP Out G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff (ankle) DNP DNP Limited Questionable WR Elijah Moore (quadricep) DNP DNP DNP Questionable TE Ryan Griffin (knee/ankle) DNP Limited Full Questionable LB C.J. Mosley (back) DNP Limited Full Questionable TE Trevon Wesco (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out DE John Franklin-Myers (hip) Limited Limited Full Questionable LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee) Limited Limited Full QB Zach Wilson (knee) Full Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Story continues

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out LB Pete Werner (elbow) DNP DNP DNP Out DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) Limited Limited Limited LT Terron Armstead (knee) Limited Limited Limited LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring) Limited Limited DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara (knee) Full Full Full QB Taysom Hill (right finger) Full Full Full WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) Limited DNP Questionable

1

1