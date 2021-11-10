Saints roster moves: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Ken Crawley return from COVID-19 reserve

The New Orleans Saints reported a couple of roster moves on Wednesday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, including the return of two players from the COVID-19 reserve list. Here’s everything you need to know:

LB Chase Hansen unclaimed on the waiver wire

New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (42) warms up during an NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

This was expected after the Saints released Hansen on Tuesday, and he could return to the practice squad. The Saints held onto him all season so far while he recovered from a groin muscle injury for good reasons. The practice squad is at capacity for now but they have a surplus of cornerbacks (KeiVarae Russell, Jordan Miller, and Dylan Mabin) and receivers (Easop Winston Jr. and Kawaan Baker) who haven’t played a down all season, so it would be easy to open a spot for Hansen.

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey returned from COVID-19 reserve

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (84) catches a pass during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Humphrey is back on the 53-man roster after an absence on the COVID-19 list, rounding out a depth chart that includes Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Kenny Stills, and Ty Montgomery. But he could be on the way out soon. Kevin White has been playing ahead of him and he’s maxed out his two-game limit to be promoted from the practice squad, so the Saints might make a switch there soon.

CB Ken Crawley returned from COVID-19 reserve

New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (25) during the team stretch at NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

So this is a little more complicated. While Crawley is no longer away from the team while in COVID-19 protocols, he is still designated to return from the injured reserve list and has not yet joined the active roster. That could happen in just a few days, though. If he isn’t activated he’ll revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

RB Josh Adams signed to the practice squad

Dec 13, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Jets running back Josh Adams (36) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This addition was previously reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, and now it’s official. Adams provides some depth on the practice squad next to veteran back Lamar Miller, which could come in handy with Alvin Kamara on the mend. Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington are ahead of them on the active roster while Tony Jones Jr. continues to heal up on injured reserve.

