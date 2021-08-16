Saints roster moves: K Brett Maher lands on injured reserve

So that’s not ideal. The New Orleans Saints filed a flurry of roster moves with the daily NFL transactions wire ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim down from 90 contracts to 85, but their biggest loss is kicker Brett Maher.

Maher was signed a week ago following core muscle surgery for Wil Lutz, but he’s now going to be out of action after being waived with an injury designation. He’ll be reverting to injured reserve. Lutz is still recovering so look for more tryouts to fly in to New Orleans soon.

Additionally, the Saints made official the previously-reported releases of veteran defenders Noah Spence and Prince Amukamara. Both players struggled in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens so now attention turns to their younger teammates.

And Maher isn’t the player waived with an injury designation: rookie running back Stevie Scott III, from Indiana, will also land on injured reserve. Scott was one of a handful of players who didn’t get on the field for Saturday’s exhibition game and this explains his absence.

So too was veteran offensive tackle Kyle Murphy. He initially went in with the second-string offensive line but exited with an injury, and now he’s going on injured reserve. His loss does create opportunities for other players like Landon Young and Ethan Greenidge, but we’ll see if the Saints bring in additional free agents to work out.