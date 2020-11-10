Saints roster exemption for Kwon Alexander expires, LB eligible to play Week 10

The New Orleans Saints were granted a one-week roster exemption for linebacker Kwon Alexander after acquiring him in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, which expired on Monday per the NFL daily transactions wire.

This means Alexander is now on the Saints’ 53-man roster and immediately eligible to play in Week 10 — against the same 49ers team that just traded him. While there will probably be a bit of a revenge game narrative at work here, the parting was at least amicable on San Francisco’s part with 49ers general manager John Lynch sharing a nice sendoff for Alexander.

Of course, Alexander first has to prove he’s healthy and ready to play. He was limited on the 49ers injury report prior to being traded, having missed three games with a high-ankle sprain. But if he’s healed up and can quickly pick up the Saints’ defensive system, there’s little reason he should not start next to Demario Davis on Sunday.

List